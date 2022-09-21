Criminals are making it hard for public servants to operate in certain parts of Nelson Mandela Bay, with several suburbs flagged as no-go areas.
Paramedics, social workers and municipal officials find themselves constantly under attack by criminals and some are forced to dodge bullets while on duty.
One electricity department official was robbed 14 times over a period of a year while trying to restore power.
The man was lucky to survive after being shot at in three of the incidents.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to electricity and energy political head Luxolo Namette and social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta’s spokesperson, Busi Jemsana-Mantashe.
LISTEN | What’s to be done about Nelson Mandela Bay’s no-go areas?
Image: 123RF/Charnsit Ramyarupa
Criminals are making it hard for public servants to operate in certain parts of Nelson Mandela Bay, with several suburbs flagged as no-go areas.
Paramedics, social workers and municipal officials find themselves constantly under attack by criminals and some are forced to dodge bullets while on duty.
One electricity department official was robbed 14 times over a period of a year while trying to restore power.
The man was lucky to survive after being shot at in three of the incidents.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to electricity and energy political head Luxolo Namette and social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta’s spokesperson, Busi Jemsana-Mantashe.
Subscribe free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts
ALSO READ:
Communities must help end attacks on officials, workers
Public servants in Nelson Mandela Bay under siege
Nelson Mandela Bay social workers mugged while out on calls
Five social workers robbed at gunpoint
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Multimedia