Multimedia

LISTEN | What’s to be done about Nelson Mandela Bay’s no-go areas?

21 September 2022
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s electricity and energy directorate has recorded 30 crime-rated incidents involving 23 workers for the 2021/2022 financial year
Image: 123RF/Charnsit Ramyarupa

Criminals are making it hard for public servants to operate in certain parts of Nelson Mandela Bay, with several suburbs flagged as no-go areas.

Paramedics, social workers and municipal officials find themselves constantly under attack by criminals and some are forced to dodge bullets while on duty. 

One electricity department official was robbed 14 times over a period of a year while trying to restore power.

The man was lucky to survive after being shot at in three of the incidents.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to electricity and energy political head Luxolo Namette and social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta’s spokesperson, Busi Jemsana-Mantashe.

Subscribe free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts

