Multimedia

LISTEN | Businessman, expert express concern about toxic dust

14 September 2022
Manganese ore is shown dumped on the side of the road in Markman
DANGEROUS EYESORE: Manganese ore is shown dumped on the side of the road in Markman
Image: WERNER HILLS

“There will be nothing left of Markman if this continues.”

So says  Precast concrete manufacturer Algoa Cement co-owner Chris Collett, who is one of several Nelson Mandela Bay businessmen expressing concern about the transport of manganese through Markman and the potential health and environmental hazard it poses.

Some businessmen in the area are already describing widespread respiratory problems among staff, resulting in calls for urgent testing to check for manganism, a debilitating nervous system disease caused by inhaling the toxic dust.

Much of the area has been reduced to a mangled ore-dust-laden mess since the manganese freight industry exploded in Markman during the first Covid-19 lockdown, which started in March 2020.

And, businesses in Markman say, the manganese operators seem to act with impunity and the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality seems to have forgotten it is there to represent the residents and businesses of the Bay.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Collett and environmental chemist Ronelle Friend. 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts

