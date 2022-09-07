×

Multimedia

LISTEN | How does metro plan to clean up filthy Korsten?

07 September 2022
Korsten businesses have taken it upon themselves to hire residents to start cleaning up the area
HARD AT WORK: Korsten businesses have taken it upon themselves to hire residents to start cleaning up the area
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

Frustrated by empty promises from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, Korsten business owners have taken matters into their own hands and employed residents to clean up the filthy business precinct.

In August, the Korsten Traders Forum wrote a scathing  letter to the metro expressing concern about the deteriorating state of the business hub and requesting officials to enforce the city’s bylaws.

The forum has called for the regulation of informal traders in Korsten through the establishment of an informal traders’ association.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to the metro’s economic development portfolio head, Mkhuseli Jack, about how they intend to tackle the issue. 

We also speak to forum member Ashraf Limbada, an attorney with offices in the area, who said they were fed up with empty promises.

