“The fans are criticising the club management for the signings they made at the beginning of the season, and one of the major ones was Percy Tau. So everyone knows that Percy Tau is leaving.
“But all the news [that he left on Monday] was not from Egypt, it was coming from SA. But officially, nothing is coming from Ahly's management.”
Atef said it is common knowledge in Egypt that Ahly will sack Portuguese coach Ricardo Soares, who replaced Pitso Mosimane in June, and release most of the players they signed at the start of the season.
“And this will happen after the two remaining games in the league. And I believe Percy Tau is going back to the SA league, maybe to one of the biggest clubs there.”
Mosimane, after winning two Caf Champions League titles and two Caf Super Cups at Ahly, left in June.
The coach signed Tau, his ex-player from Mamelodi Sundowns, to Ahly from Brighton & Hove Albion a year ago, in August 2021. The Bafana Bafana star has battled injuries and to win over Ahly's supporters.
For more episodes, click here.
PODCAST | Percy Tau has not left Ahly, but could join big SA club within weeks
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Percy Tau has not left Al Ahly, but is expected to within weeks, a prominent Egyptian football journalist has said.
Ayman Atef, editor of MySoccer24.com, told Marawa Sports Worldwide that bitter rivals Zamalek winning a 14th league title on Tuesday — the same day a report in SA said Tau had left Ahly — has put pressure on the Red Devils' management to be seen to be taking action.
Atef said Ahly have not made any official comment on Tau but he believes the striker will be released, and then could join a big SA club, after the Egyptian Premier League season is concluded on August 29.
“Here it was a big sad day for the Al Ahly management — it was the same day Zamalek were confirmed the champions of the league,” Atef said.
He said Ahly had “broken up” with its football management company.
“One of the conflicts was Percy Tau's case. because since he joined Ahly since the beginning of the season he was absent for 24 games due to injuries.
“And even when he comes back, everyone knows a footballer needs time and support technically and from the fans. He always plays under huge pressure.
“The fans are applying pressure to the club management because without titles it was not a good season for Ahly, so at the end of the day somebody has got to be blamed.
“The fans are criticising the club management for the signings they made at the beginning of the season, and one of the major ones was Percy Tau. So everyone knows that Percy Tau is leaving.
“But all the news [that he left on Monday] was not from Egypt, it was coming from SA. But officially, nothing is coming from Ahly's management.”
Atef said it is common knowledge in Egypt that Ahly will sack Portuguese coach Ricardo Soares, who replaced Pitso Mosimane in June, and release most of the players they signed at the start of the season.
“And this will happen after the two remaining games in the league. And I believe Percy Tau is going back to the SA league, maybe to one of the biggest clubs there.”
Mosimane, after winning two Caf Champions League titles and two Caf Super Cups at Ahly, left in June.
The coach signed Tau, his ex-player from Mamelodi Sundowns, to Ahly from Brighton & Hove Albion a year ago, in August 2021. The Bafana Bafana star has battled injuries and to win over Ahly's supporters.
For more episodes, click here.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Multimedia