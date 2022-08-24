×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Multimedia

LISTEN | ‘Pervert’ Godongwana must resign immediately, says Malema

24 August 2022
Bulelani Nonyukela
Audio producer
EFF president Julius Malema.
EFF president Julius Malema.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

EFF leader Julius Malema says the continued stay of finance minister Enoch Godongwana in office spits in the faces of rape victims — and those who argue he has not been charged have embarrassingly low standards.

Listen:

The party has called for Godongwana to step down after sexual misconduct allegations were made against him.

During an EFF press briefing on Tuesday, Malema also said there were no divisions in the Zulu royal family and welcomed newly crowned King Misizulu KaZwelithini, saying EFF leaders would pay the kingdom a visit.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Media Briefing on the Impact of 100-Day Challenges on Gender-based violence
Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne

Most Read