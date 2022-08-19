Governments develop policy for two reasons: one to implement them but most often to show off — for symbolism and to create the impression something is going to be done, to make the government look good.
That is the opinion of Prof Jonathan Jansen, speaking on announcements regarding a restructuring proposal for higher education and that school subjects will be taught in the African languages from Grade 4 upwards.
In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, Jansen speaks about his interpretation of what this means.
LISTEN | Prof Jansen unravels education policy pronouncement farce
Image: 123RF/paylessimages
