A R10,000 reward has been offered for information relating to a spate of robberies by a gang in Nelson Mandela Bay.
The robbers are armed, well-organised and using the environment to their advantage to prey on people when they are at their most vulnerable.
And it seems they have shifted focus to secluded homes, many of them in high-end property developments, making the reward well worth the risk.
But Tac Net Security Services owner Abri Pienaar has had enough of the robbers who have been “a thorn in my side for the last four years” and he is now offering a reward for help in tracking down the culprits.
“It’s just become a cat-and-mouse game and I don’t like to lose, so we need everybody out there to help us catch these guys,” he said.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, we delve a bit more into the robberies with Pienaar and Atlas Security community development manager Bernadette Nel-Naude.
They also offer some tips to improve security in the home.
LISTEN | Can you help track down Nelson Mandela Bay robbery gang?
Image: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
