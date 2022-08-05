On That Weekend Feeling today we speak to renowned sports broadcaster Mluleki Ntsabo ahead of Saturday’s much anticipated Rugby Championship clash.
New Zealand have always tested SA to the limit and it will be no different when a reshaped Springbok line-up face their old foes.
The All Blacks arrived in the country under tremendous pressure after losing their home series to Ireland in July.
LISTEN | Big Bok clash the main topic everywhere
Image: Gordon Arons
On That Weekend Feeling today we speak to renowned sports broadcaster Mluleki Ntsabo ahead of Saturday’s much anticipated Rugby Championship clash.
New Zealand have always tested SA to the limit and it will be no different when a reshaped Springbok line-up face their old foes.
The All Blacks arrived in the country under tremendous pressure after losing their home series to Ireland in July.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Multimedia