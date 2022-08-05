×

LISTEN | Big Bok clash the main topic everywhere

05 August 2022
Springboks
Image: Gordon Arons

On That Weekend Feeling today we speak to renowned sports broadcaster Mluleki Ntsabo ahead of Saturday’s much anticipated Rugby Championship clash.

New Zealand have always tested SA to the limit and it will be no different when a reshaped Springbok line-up face their old foes.

The All Blacks arrived in the country under tremendous pressure after losing their home series to Ireland in July. 

