Multimedia

LISTEN | Jamie Riddle geared up for Commonwealth Games

29 July 2022
Triathlete Jamie Riddle with his proud dad Alec Riddle. File picture
Image: Fredlin Adriaan

Gqeberha-born triathlete Jamie Riddle is gearing up for what he describes as “the biggest race of my career” when he debuts at the Commonwealth Games this weekend.

Riddle is in a six-member team that includes Henri Schoeman and Nicholas Quenet on the men’s side, while Simone Ackerman, Hannah Newman and Shanae Williams are the women.

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann, we catch up with Riddle’s father, Alec Riddle, a former Ironman 70.3 age group world champion.

