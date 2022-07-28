Royal bought the franchise of Bloemfontein Celtic at the start of the 2021-22 season after a failed and controversial, prolonged court battle to be promoted.
PODCAST | Kaizer Chiefs never made offer for Letsoalo: MaMkhize
Royal AM owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize says Kaizer Chiefs never made an offer to buy striker Victor Letsoalo.
Letsoalo, the second-top scorer in the DStv Premiership in 2021-22 with 15 goals to Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile’s 23, signed for Sekhukhune United from Royal this month.
Mkhize told Robert Marawa’s Marawa Sports Worldwide the media hyped news that Letsoalo was wanted by Chiefs.
“There nothing that was given to us by Kaizer Chiefs,” she said. “Remember this is the mind. Chiefs is one of the biggest teams and if a player hears he's wanted by Chiefs obviously he's going to be affected psychologically.”
She said Letsoalo confronted her on why AM would not let him go to Chiefs. “I said, 'My boy, I have nothing from Chiefs'.”
In a wide-ranging interview Mkhize spoke of the flamboyance she and Royal have brought to the DStv Premiership, why AM allowed coach John Maduka to leave after finishing third in their maiden top-flight season and the court cases and disciplinary issues the club has faced.
Royal bought the franchise of Bloemfontein Celtic at the start of the 2021-22 season after a failed and controversial, prolonged court battle to be promoted.
She said that after returning from a trip abroad to find Maduka had left the club, she spoke to the coach.
“I sent him a message and said, 'You know how much I've loved you, and you know how much you've hurt me [with] your decision to just leave the club without even giving me an opportunity to talk, and tell me exactly what happened. It hurts me. But let's put it behind us, let us move forward'.”
She said she did not know if Maduka was pushed to leave by other officials at Royal.
Maduka has joined Maritzburg United.
