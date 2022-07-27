×

LISTEN | Can Central be revived?

27 July 2022
Vagrants are living in these dilapidated buildings in Military Road, Central, where drug abuse and crime are rife
The beautiful, historic suburb of Central — once one of Gqeberha’s most sought-after and desirable places to live — has slowly, over many years, degenerated into an eyesore, a crime den and an embarrassment to residents.

Historic buildings, businesses and even art have fallen prey to criminals in Central, with nothing spared from the decay of the once-thriving city centre.

So dire is the situation that many who once hoped to revive the precinct have given up and left.

Can anything be done to make it, once again, a place to be proud of?

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Mandela Bay Heritage Trust chair Melvin Iverson and Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) spokesperson Luvuyo Bangazi.

