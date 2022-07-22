×

LISTEN | T20 cricket set to explode in Nelson Mandela Bay

22 July 2022
EP Cricket CEO Mark Williams
Image: Ivor Markman

The world’s best T20 cricketers will strut their stuff when Cricket SA stages its all-new competition in January and February 2023.

In That Weekend with Daron Mann, EP Cricket CEO Mark Williams speaks about the positive effect the Indian Premier League-flavoured tournament will have on Nelson Mandela Bay and what fans can expect when it explodes into action.

