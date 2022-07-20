×

Multimedia

LISTEN | What can be done to improve education in SA

20 July 2022
NO ENTRY: A water reservoir at Khwezi Lomso Comprehensive School collapsed, damaging the electrical workshop
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

If at the level of cabinet, the president announced that every member of cabinet and every civil servant put their children in an ordinary school, that would change things immediately. 

So says education expert Prof Jonathan Jansen, reflecting on issues affecting education in SA and possible solutions.

Jansen was speaking to Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann as the third school term got under way this week. 

We also speak to The Herald's Tremaine van Aardt who reported on the state of schools around Nelson Mandela Bay on the first day of the new term.

While visiting schools on Tuesday, the team found pupils at township schools continued to endure textbook shortages, poor learning environments and underfunded resources.

In some cases in the northern areas, pupils are forced to navigate a labyrinth of sewage leaks to gain access to schools before finding themselves crammed into overcrowded temporary classrooms. 

