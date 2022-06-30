WATCH | East London artist writes tribute song for children who died in tavern

Hundreds of schoolchildren marched to the doors of the Enyobeni tavern demanding the owner shut down the premises after the mysterious deaths of 21 children there.

The children, wearing white T-shirts and carrying candles, held pictures of the victims.

A song dubbed “RIP Tribute” was heard playing in the neighbourhood. The song was created by local artist Slimmo in tribute to those who died on Sunday.

Lumko High pupil Langa Miya said she knew one of the victims, a 13-year-old boy who attended her school.

“We used to give him money to buy stuff at the tuck-shop for us. He was a very sweet boy,” Miya said. “This is not the first time bad things have happened at that tavern. We need something done about this.”

Methodist Church mothers' union member Tiny Sqwepu told TimesLIVE she was distraught.

“I am a mother, I am a churchgoer. I have a feeling. I wish the world would learn that liquor is not important. This is a sin. I am not feeling well at all. This is really bad,” Sqwepu said.

Youth leaders told TimesLIVE that on Friday there will be a bigger march.

TimesLIVE