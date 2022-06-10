×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Multimedia

LISTEN | Court dismisses Mkhwebane’s interdict application soon after Ramaphosa suspends her

By TimesLIVE - 10 June 2022
Busisiwe Mkhwebane's interdict application to stop President Cyril Ramaphosa from suspending her has been dismissed by the Western Cape High Court.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane's interdict application to stop President Cyril Ramaphosa from suspending her has been dismissed by the Western Cape High Court.
Image: Tebogo Letsie

Mkhwebane's suspension and the court ruling come after Mkhwebane announced she was investigating criminal allegations against Ramaphosa relating to the theft of cash at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

Mkhwebane faces impeachment hearings in parliament on July 11.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Kolisi’s message packs a punch for Zwide MMA champ
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings

Most Read