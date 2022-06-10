LISTEN | Court dismisses Mkhwebane’s interdict application soon after Ramaphosa suspends her
Mkhwebane's suspension and the court ruling come after Mkhwebane announced she was investigating criminal allegations against Ramaphosa relating to the theft of cash at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.
Mkhwebane faces impeachment hearings in parliament on July 11.
