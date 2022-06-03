×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Multimedia

LISTEN | Nelson Mandela Bay needs 'a flood of biblical proportions'

03 June 2022
Taps in large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay are expected to run dry within the next few days
STARK SITUATION: Taps in large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay are expected to run dry within the next few days
Image: 123RF/ Weerapat Kiatdumrong

“We need a flood of biblical proportions and anybody [who’s] been in Nelson Mandela Bay long enough knows that that flood is long overdue.”

So says Gqeberha weather guru Garth Sampson,  SA Weather Service forecaster, on That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week about what is needed to prevent day zero in the Bay.

Sampson made the comment as the national government prepared to take over the running of the metro’s water services in a desperate attempt to avert a catastrophe, days before almost half the city is expected to have no running water.

Sampson said at least 50mm was needed to fall in the catchment areas, including Joubertina and Kareedouw, to ensure a significant rise in the metro’s dam levels

But with a rough two months ahead in terms of expected rainfall, the situation is dire and day zero is likely to unfold. 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts

ALSO READ

Let it rain because climate change is closing the taps on Gqeberha

Unless good rain falls soon, the Eastern Cape will face an unprecedented catastrophe
Opinion
4 hours ago

Drought mitigation meeting outlines water-saving initiatives

As SA’s water minister prepares to take over water affairs in Nelson Mandela Bay, city officials have renewed their call on residents to reduce water ...
News
2 days ago

Encouraging move on water crisis

Confidence in the city’s leaders to deal with the water crisis has evaporated over the years due to political and administrative instability.
Opinion
1 day ago

Minister prepares to take over Nelson Mandela Bay’s water affairs

With mere days before almost half of Nelson Mandela Bay  has no running water, the national government has stepped in and intends  taking over the ...
News
2 days ago

Welcome move to improve water crisis messaging

An announcement was made by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality on Friday afternoon that went a little unnoticed.
Opinion
2 days ago

We have an emergency — but where is the urgency?

There is not much time left on the clock, until taps in more than a third of Nelson Mandela Bay potentially run dry.
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...

Most Read