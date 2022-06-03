LISTEN | Nelson Mandela Bay needs 'a flood of biblical proportions'

“We need a flood of biblical proportions and anybody [who’s] been in Nelson Mandela Bay long enough knows that that flood is long overdue.”

So says Gqeberha weather guru Garth Sampson, SA Weather Service forecaster, on That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week about what is needed to prevent day zero in the Bay.

Sampson made the comment as the national government prepared to take over the running of the metro’s water services in a desperate attempt to avert a catastrophe, days before almost half the city is expected to have no running water.

Sampson said at least 50mm was needed to fall in the catchment areas, including Joubertina and Kareedouw, to ensure a significant rise in the metro’s dam levels

But with a rough two months ahead in terms of expected rainfall, the situation is dire and day zero is likely to unfold.