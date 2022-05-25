LISTEN | How SA-born ‘bush girl’ is helping with lion rescue in Ukraine
A South African woman living in Austria has trekked across Europe to help — where she can — with the rescue and repatriation of nine lions in Ukraine.
Hester Bergh-Appoyer has been following the work of Gqeberha wildlife rescuer Lionel de Lange on Facebook and decided it was time to lend a hand.
Accompanied by a friend, Bergh-Appoyer drove from Austria to Romania with about 500kg of donations, mostly animal care.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, Bergh-Appoyer, a self-confessed “bush girl from the Kalahari” who has been in Austria for 19 years, talks about how and why she became involved with this rescue.
