LISTEN | How SA-born ‘bush girl’ is helping with lion rescue in Ukraine

25 May 2022
SA born Hester Bergh-Appoyer has been collecting donations in Austria to help with the rescue and repatriation of lions in Ukraine
Image: Hester Bergh-Appoyer

A South African woman living in Austria has trekked across Europe to help — where she can — with the rescue and repatriation of nine lions in Ukraine. 

Hester Bergh-Appoyer has been following the work of Gqeberha wildlife rescuer Lionel de Lange on Facebook and decided it was time to lend a hand.

Accompanied by a friend, Bergh-Appoyer drove from Austria to Romania with about 500kg of donations, mostly animal care.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, Bergh-Appoyer, a self-confessed “bush girl from the Kalahari” who has been in Austria for 19 years, talks about how and why she became involved with this rescue. 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts

