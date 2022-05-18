LISTEN | Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann in Ukraine on lion rescue mission

No stranger to rescuing and repatriating animals in Ukraine, Gqeberha wildlife rescuer Lionel de Lange is at it again, this time with Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann in tow.

De Lange, who recently risked his life to save a circus bear from war-torn Ukraine, only for Masha to reach her forever home, suffer a stroke and sadly die, is this time on a mission to rescue nine lions caught up in the country’s conflict with Russia.

This week, Daron Mann jetted off to join the mission and gets an update from De Lange from the city of Bucharest, Romania, before they head to Ukraine, trying to make their way past blown-up bridges and possibly dodging missiles.

De Lange tells Mann what they expect the mission will entail.