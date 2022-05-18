×

Multimedia

LISTEN | Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann in Ukraine on lion rescue mission

18 May 2022
Gqeberha wildlife rescuer Lionel de Lange. File picture
Gqeberha wildlife rescuer Lionel de Lange. File picture
Image: Supplied

No stranger to rescuing and repatriating animals in Ukraine, Gqeberha wildlife rescuer Lionel de Lange is at it again, this time with Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann in tow.

De Lange, who recently risked his life to save a circus bear from war-torn Ukraine, only for Masha to reach her forever home, suffer a stroke and sadly die, is this time on a mission to rescue nine lions caught up in the country’s conflict with Russia.

This week, Daron Mann jetted off to join the mission and gets an update from De Lange from the city of Bucharest, Romania, before they head to Ukraine, trying to make their way past blown-up bridges and possibly dodging missiles. 

De Lange tells Mann what they expect the mission will entail. 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts

ALSO READ

Heartbreak for Gqeberha’s De Lange as rescued bear dies

He risked his life to save a circus bear from war-torn Ukraine, only for Masha to reach her forever home, suffer a stroke and sadly die.
Your Weekend
3 weeks ago

Gqeberha man risks life to save bear in Ukraine

He was lucky to escape Ukraine with his life in February when the East European country came under attack, but Gqeberha’s Lionel de Lange once again ...
News
1 month ago

‘Get out now!’ South Africans’ tales of terror and tears as they flee Ukraine

One South African arrived in the Ukraine two days before the war started to rescue an old circus bear
News
2 months ago

LISTEN | SA animal rescuer in Ukraine speaks about Russian invasion

Gqeberha wildlife rescuer Lionel de Lange, who flew to Ukraine on Monday as part of a relocation project for a bear named Masha, now finds himself ...
Multimedia
2 months ago

Gqeberha wildlife rescuer sets sights on Ukraine exit

As residents punch and shove each other in supermarkets, frantically queue at ATMs and line up at petrol stations, Gqeberha wildlife rescuer Lionel ...
News
2 months ago

LISTEN | Lionel de Lange on moving rescued lions from Ukraine to SA

From -14°C to nearly 30°C in just a matter of days, the drastic spike in temperature was not the only change six lions had to endure as they made ...
Multimedia
3 months ago
