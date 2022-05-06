×

Multimedia

LISTEN | Golfer Mark McNulty still chasing the magic

06 May 2022
Sunshine Senior Tour golfer Mark McNulty
GOLFING LEGEND: Sunshine Senior Tour golfer Mark McNulty
Image: MICHAEL SHEEHAN

Veteran golfer Mark McNulty has not lost his hunger for the game and is still searching for that “little bit of magic” even after 59 global victories as a professional.

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, McNulty, who is playing in the NMB Classic on the Sunshine Seniors Tour at Humewood Golf Club this week, speaks about golf in his late 60s, the condition of the Gqeberha links and competing in howling winds.

