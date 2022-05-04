×

Multimedia

LISTEN | High court bid to stop Karpowership deal

04 May 2022
Anchored offshore, Karpowership vessels comprise turbines which generate electricity and transfer it through electrical cables to the power grid of the recipient country. For the proposed SA project, the powership turbines will be fuelled by liquid natural gas
TURKISH MODEL: Anchored offshore, Karpowership vessels comprise turbines which generate electricity and transfer it through electrical cables to the power grid of the recipient country. For the proposed SA project, the powership turbines will be fuelled by liquid natural gas
Image: SUPPLIED

Two organisations — Green Connection and The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) — have filed separate applications in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria challenging the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) in court over the electricity generation licences it has granted to Turkish energy giant Karpowership to provide SA with power through a controversial 20-year deal.

The Nersa licences, if activated, will result in the delivery of electricity to the Eskom grid from gas turbines installed on a fleet of floating powerships in Richards Bay, Saldanha Bay and the Port of Ngqura.

But what exactly is Karpowership and what makes this deal so controversial?

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Green Connection community outreach co-ordinator Neville van Rooy and Outa’s Brendan Slade about why they are opposing the licences.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts

