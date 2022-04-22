LISTEN | Thando Manana to attend US sports leadership programme

EP Rugby CEO Thando Manana is among a group of SA sport executives jetting off to the US in May to attend the SuperSport Industry Leaders programme at the University of San Francisco.

There, the group will attend academic learning visits with a range of collegiate and professional sport organisations in the San Francisco Bay area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco Giants, San Francisco 49ers and Stanford Athletics.

“It will be a great opportunity to see first-hand how they go about their business on and off the field,” Manana told The Herald earlier this week.

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, Manana tells us a bit more and also dips into the state of rugby in SA.