LISTEN | What’s behind the Walmer murders?

20 April 2022
Police at the scene of the double killing in Heugh Road
CRIME SCENE: Police at the scene of the double killing in Heugh Road
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

In just one week in April, at least five people, including an innocent bystander who was caught in the crossfire in broad daylight, were killed in Walmer Township in what police believe are well-orchestrated hit murders.

Dubbed one of Gqeberha’s most violent and dangerous policing precincts, residents here live in fear as criminals — some posing as police officers — carry out their reign of terror. 

In October, another spate of violent killings in the area prompted a visit from police minister Bheki Cele, but promises to refurbish and reopen the satellite station in Fountain Avenue have not been fulfilled.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to reporter Riaan Marais and Ward 4 councillor Nozuko Mbambo about what exactly is happening in Walmer Township.

