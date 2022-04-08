LISTEN | Popular wrestling event not part of Splash Festival

A main feature of the Splash Festival in previous years, the Nelson Mandela Pro Wrestling Extravaganza WRESTLEMONSTER, is not on this year’s programme.

Municipal officials confirmed this week the popular festival would go ahead over the Easter weekend, but Champions Pro Wrestling CEO Mark Beale said he was disappointed the wrestling event would not be part of the 2022 festival.

He said the event had in recent years attracted thousands of spectators, coupled with one of the largest anti-bullying campaigns at schools and places of safety across the metro.

The last event held at the Splash Festival in 2019 drew more than 20,000 people.

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann, Beale talks about what hosting the event here has meant for the Bay.