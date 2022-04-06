×

Multimedia

LISTEN | Deeper look at Nelson Mandela Bay EMS crisis

06 April 2022
Physically and mentally exhausted paramedics and ambulance service workers are bearing the brunt of the cash-strapped health department’s inability to fill all the vacant positions
HEALTH EMERGENCY: Physically and mentally exhausted paramedics and ambulance service workers are bearing the brunt of the cash-strapped health department’s inability to fill all the vacant positions
Image: WERNER HILLS

Government emergency medical services workers in Nelson Mandela are forced to deal with up to 150 emergencies a day.

That’s because there are only 234 of them serving the Bay’s more than 1.2-million residents.

The result: EMS workers so physically and mentally exhausted due to crippling staff shortages, they are now at breaking point.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we explore exactly what is behind the crisis.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts

