LISTEN | Deeper look at Nelson Mandela Bay EMS crisis

Government emergency medical services workers in Nelson Mandela are forced to deal with up to 150 emergencies a day.

That’s because there are only 234 of them serving the Bay’s more than 1.2-million residents.

The result: EMS workers so physically and mentally exhausted due to crippling staff shortages, they are now at breaking point.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we explore exactly what is behind the crisis.