LISTEN | E-hailing drivers strike over grievances

23 March 2022
E-hailing platforms such as Uber, Uber Eats, Mr D, Bolt and InDriver are being affected as tens of thousands of drivers turn off their apps from Tuesday to Thursday this week
E-hailing platforms such as Uber, Uber Eats, Mr D, Bolt and InDriver are being affected as tens of thousands of drivers turn off their apps from Tuesday to Thursday this week
Members of the e-hailing community, which represents the interests of various e-hailing owners, operators and drivers, are embarking on a national shutdown this week to voice their displeasure with what they call the government’s unwillingness to address the challenges facing the industry.

Their challenges include low fares as prescribed by the apps, the recent hike in the fuel price, data costs, car maintenance, robberies, a high commission structure and alleged harassment by road traffic officials and minibus taxi drivers. 

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to the Unity in Diversity Eastern Cape representative speaking on behalf of e-hailing drivers, Sechaba Lehana.

In September last year, simmering tensions between minibus taxi operators and e-hailing drivers in Nelson Mandela Bay reached boiling point as they fought over turfs and the right to operate near shopping malls in the city.

Back then, we we delve into the conflict between the transport operators.

Here is a reminder of what happened back then:

