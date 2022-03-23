LISTEN | E-hailing drivers strike over grievances

Members of the e-hailing community, which represents the interests of various e-hailing owners, operators and drivers, are embarking on a national shutdown this week to voice their displeasure with what they call the government’s unwillingness to address the challenges facing the industry.

Their challenges include low fares as prescribed by the apps, the recent hike in the fuel price, data costs, car maintenance, robberies, a high commission structure and alleged harassment by road traffic officials and minibus taxi drivers.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to the Unity in Diversity Eastern Cape representative speaking on behalf of e-hailing drivers, Sechaba Lehana.