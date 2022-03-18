LISTEN | The crazy that makes Ironman 4 the Kidz triathletes tick
“A crazy event and therefore we should try to do some good with it.”
That is how Gary Stephenson, one of the driving forces behind Ironman 4 the Kidz South Africa along with ex Springbok Garth Wright, sums up what sparked the insane idea of doing the gruelling Ironman events — all in the name of charity.
Starting with donations of just R11,000 in 2005, the charity has collected more than R25m to date — distributed to facilities catering for children in need around the country — and are aiming for R1m this year.
In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, Gary Stephenson describes how completing a 3.8km sea swim, 180km cycle and 42.2km run can make a difference in the lives of so many children.
