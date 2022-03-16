LISTEN | How Russia-Ukraine conflict will affect SA

Economic turmoil, the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine crisis, may well be a bombshell for your budget.

That’s according to experts, predicting just how the Russian invasion — seemingly so far removed from SA — will affect us.

From grains to oils — the price of a wide range of commodities and products is expected to increase, hitting our pockets.

And it’s not just imports that will be affected.

SA’s exports, too, including the citrus industry, which is one of the biggest drivers of the Eastern Cape economy, are affected.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Agricultural Business Chamber of SA (Agbiz) chief economist Wandile Sihlobo and Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt about just how SA, its economy and, ultimately, you will be affected.