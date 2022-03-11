Multimedia

LISTEN | De Lille got more than she bargained for during Bay visit

11 March 2022
Public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille, second from right, was met with protesters when she conducted an oversight visit to the N2 nodal development project near Baywest on Tuesday
MORE THAN BARGAINED FOR: Public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille, second from right, was met with protesters when she conducted an oversight visit to the N2 nodal development project near Baywest on Tuesday
Image: WERNER HILLS

A little bit more eventful than anticipated.

That’s one way to describe public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille’s visit to Nelson Mandela Bay this week. 

De Lille, in Gqeberha for an oversight visit to the N2 nodal development project, which includes the Baywest Mall, was caught up in protests by small business owners who have taken issue with the slow progress in incorporating them into various construction projects around the metro.

“I could sense the anger and frustration of the crowd that came there,” De Lille tells us in That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week.

Have a listen to what else she has to say about what happened.

