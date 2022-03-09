LISTEN | Dire situation as rabies cases spike in Nelson Mandela Bay

Dire and chaotic.

That is how the Animal Anti-Cruelty League, SPCA and Animal Welfare Society describe the situations they find themselves in amid a sharp spike in rabies in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The shelters have been forced to drastically cut back on services because of a lack of funding and no clarity from the metro as to when — or if — its contract will be renewed.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we explore the challenges faced by these facilities.