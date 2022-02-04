Multimedia

LISTEN | What the fluke: golfer chats about R100k hole-in-one

04 February 2022
A general view of St Francis Links
PERFECT SETTING: A general view of St Francis Links
Image: SHAUN ROY/ SUNSHINE TOUR/ GALLO IMAGES

What do you get when you combine an iconic 17th hole and a charity event?

Well, a hole-in-one worth R100,000.

And that is exactly what amateur player Sandor Kovacs won by managing golf’s perfect fluke at the St Francis Links’ unique par three.

In That Weekend Feeling With Daron Mann this week, we chat to Kovacs and St Francis Links CEO Jeff Clause.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts

