LISTEN | UDM rocks boat as Nelson Mandela Bay coalition cracks appear

Less than a month after the Nelson Mandela Bay coalition unveiled its strategy document and labelled itself the “government of local unity” the cracks are already starting to show.

This after the UDM threatened to boycott party meetings and abstain from voting in council if specific demands were not met.

The ANC, NA, AIC, AIM, UDM, DOP, GOOD and PAC formed a coalition in November and, with the support of the PA, the group has a combined 60 seats in council.

However last week, UDM regional co-ordinator Siyabonga Nguqu sent a letter to the ANC’s Bay secretary, Luyolo Nqakula, threatening the UDM's withdrawal from the coalition.

