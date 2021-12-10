LISTEN | Rachel Kolisi shares her heart for the Kolisi Foundation
Established in April 2020 by Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel, the Kolisi Foundation was the result of the power couple’s desire to change the story of inequality in South Africa, responding with compassion and courage to the challenges faced by our nation.
In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we catch up with Rachel who tells us more about what the foundation stands for.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.