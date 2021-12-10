Multimedia

LISTEN | Rachel Kolisi shares her heart for the Kolisi Foundation

10 December 2021
POWER COUPLE: Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi, and his wife Rachel, led a team of organisations that dished out hundreds of food parcels in Zwide in April 2020
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Established in April 2020 by Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel, the Kolisi Foundation was the result of the power couple’s desire to change the story of inequality in South Africa, responding with compassion and courage to the challenges faced by our nation.

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we catch up with Rachel who tells us more about what the foundation stands for.

