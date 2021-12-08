LISTEN | Mayor Eugene Johnson shares plan for Nelson Mandela Bay
All eyes will be on Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson for the next three months after she recently highlighted what she hoped to achieve in her first 100 days in office.
But what exactly does she and her co-governance partners have planned to get the Bay back on track?
This week, in Behind the Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, Johnson shares their plan with us.
