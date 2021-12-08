Multimedia

LISTEN | Mayor Eugene Johnson shares plan for Nelson Mandela Bay

08 December 2021
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson
ON A MISSION: Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson
Image: WERNER HILLS

All eyes will be on Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson for the next three months after she recently highlighted what she hoped to achieve in her first 100 days in office.

But what exactly does she and her co-governance partners have planned to get the Bay back on track?

This week, in Behind the Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, Johnson shares their plan with us.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts

All eyes will be on Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson for the next three months after she recently highlighted what she hoped to achieve in her first 100 days in office.

ALSO READ

Give new Nelson Mandela Bay mayor space to implement plans

New mayor Eugene Johnson has said all the right things, highlighting some of Nelson Mandela Bay’s biggest challenges that she and her new executive ...
Opinion
6 days ago

New mayor promises big changes for Nelson Mandela Bay

Reviewing the R350 electricity reconnection fee, exploring a one-off amnesty for defaulting households and creating 900 jobs through the Presidential ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Mayor Eugene Johnson shares plan for Nelson Mandela Bay
Heated debate on land expropriation in parliament

Most Read