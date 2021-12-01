LISTEN | Are we winning the battle against women abuse?

Reeva Steenkamp, Jayde Panayiotou, Susan Rohde, Tshegofatso Pule, Nosicelo Mtebeni, Sinthia Williams and Vicki Terblanche.

We know these names well as they are the faces of women brutally murdered and their partners have been placed at the centre of their deaths.

With the annual 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign in full swing, are we winning or losing the battle against women abuse?

This week in Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, we catch up with human rights and gender expert Lesley Ann Foster who talks about this epidemic.

We also look at the department of correctional services victim-offender dialogue in light of reports that Paralympian Oscar Pistorius who murdered his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp is eligible for parole.