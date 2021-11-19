Multimedia

LISTEN | Meet Eastern Cape Springboks fan who got his undies signed

19 November 2021
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi signs Jack Denton's Speedo
Image: Instagram

It was a Springboks supporter wearing just his SA flag broeks while watching the Springboks beat Scotland 30-15 at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh last weekend who stole the show.

A video of Jack Denton went viral after he asked Springbok captain Siya Kolisi to sign his Speedo.

But just how long was he wearing his jocks — and only his jocks — in the bitter cold?

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we catch up with Denton, born and bred in the Eastern Cape. 

