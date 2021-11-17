LISTEN | Water woes: How do we prevent a dry Christmas?
Half of Nelson Mandela Bay could be without water by Christmas unless all residents and businesses reduce consumption.
What exactly is the problem?
And what role can each of us play to ensure we do not have a dry Christmas?
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we tackle this important topic.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.