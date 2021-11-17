Multimedia

LISTEN | Water woes: How do we prevent a dry Christmas?

17 November 2021
Parts of Nelson Mandela Bay could be without water on Christmas Day
Image: 123rf/Marinos Karafyllidis

Half of Nelson Mandela Bay could be without water by Christmas unless all residents and businesses reduce consumption.

What exactly is the problem?

And what role can each of us play to ensure we do not have a dry Christmas?

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we tackle this important topic.

