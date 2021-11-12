LISTEN | Anticipation builds for return of Ironman Africa to the Bay

The Ironman African Championships returns to Nelson Mandela Bay’s shores on November 21, after it was postponed twice since its initial date of March 29 2020.

And though Covid-19 has wreaked havoc with sports the world over, international and local athletes are expected to flock to Gqeberha to put their skills to the test.

But what does the future hold for this popular triathlon?

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we chat to Keith Bowler, MD of Ironman SA.