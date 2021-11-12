Multimedia

LISTEN | Anticipation builds for return of Ironman Africa to the Bay

12 November 2021
German professional triathlete Sebastian Kienle, competing here in the bike leg of the Challenge Roth in September, will be among the talented professionals making their way to the Gqeberha coastline for the Ironman African Championships next weekend
STRONG CONTENDER: German professional triathlete Sebastian Kienle, competing here in the bike leg of the Challenge Roth in September, will be among the talented professionals making their way to the Gqeberha coastline for the Ironman African Championships next weekend
Image: JAN HETFLEISCH/ GETTY IMAGES

The Ironman African Championships returns to Nelson Mandela Bay’s shores on November 21, after it was postponed twice since its initial date of March 29 2020.

And though Covid-19 has wreaked havoc with sports the world over, international and local athletes are expected to flock to Gqeberha to put their skills to the test.

But what does the future hold for this popular triathlon?

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we chat to Keith Bowler, MD of Ironman SA.

