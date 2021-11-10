Multimedia

LISTEN | Just not cricket? Prof Jansen weighs in on controversial directive to bend knee

By Herald Reporter - 10 November 2021
Quinton De Kock of South Africa takes the knee ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Image: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Cricket SA’s directive to the Proteas to bend the knee before ICC Men’s T20 World Cup matches in October was ill-timed, Prof Jonathan Jansen says.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, Jansen shares his thoughts on the controversial directive — and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock’s decision to withdraw from the second match against the West Indies.

We also catch up with CSA board chair Lawson Naidoo about the controversial directive, the team’s performance at the World Cup and plans going ahead. 

