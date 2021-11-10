LISTEN | Just not cricket? Prof Jansen weighs in on controversial directive to bend knee

Cricket SA’s directive to the Proteas to bend the knee before ICC Men’s T20 World Cup matches in October was ill-timed, Prof Jonathan Jansen says.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, Jansen shares his thoughts on the controversial directive — and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock’s decision to withdraw from the second match against the West Indies.

We also catch up with CSA board chair Lawson Naidoo about the controversial directive, the team’s performance at the World Cup and plans going ahead.