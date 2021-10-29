LISTEN | New EP Athletics president in the hot seat with Daron Mann

New EP Athletics president Sticks Stighling is determined to restore the region to its former glory despite facing numerous challenges.

Stighling is an experienced administrator, who has served as the head of Athletics Gauteng North and as chair of SA Cross Country on Athletics SA’s board.

He has an inclusive plan he believes will resurrect the sport in the province including the development of all athletes, structures, management, finance, officials and, crucially, coaches in disadvantaged areas.

We catch up with Stighling in this week's That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann.