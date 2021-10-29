LISTEN | New EP Athletics president in the hot seat with Daron Mann
NEW LEADERSHIP: The newly elected EPA board is, back from the left: Attie Williams (cross country), Genevieve Laycock (road running), Riaan Barnard (track and field), Esteleen Hawkins (technical officials) and James Jono (University Sports South Africa) and front, from left, Irene van Eeden (finance officer), Sticks Stighling (president) and Jonathan Mandell (vice-president)
New EP Athletics president Sticks Stighling is determined to restore the region to its former glory despite facing numerous challenges.
Stighling is an experienced administrator, who has served as the head of Athletics Gauteng North and as chair of SA Cross Country on Athletics SA’s board.
He has an inclusive plan he believes will resurrect the sport in the province including the development of all athletes, structures, management, finance, officials and, crucially, coaches in disadvantaged areas.
We catch up with Stighling in this week's That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann.
New EP Athletics president Sticks Stighling is determined to restore the region to its former glory despite facing numerous challenges.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.