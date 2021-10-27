LISTEN | Parties discuss plans to improve service delivery in Bay

It is just a few days until South Africans head to the polls on November 1 and Nelson Mandela Bay is regarded as a major battleground.

In part 2 of our election manifestos series on Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, we speak to Luxolo Namette of the UDM, Khusta Jack of AIM and Tukela Zumani of DOP as they discuss their plans to improve service delivery in the city.

Political analyst Joleen Steyn-Kotze always weighs in.

Have a listen and tell us if this is enough to sway your vote.