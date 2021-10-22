LISTEN | Exploring Miss SA runner-up Zimi Mabunzi’s journey

It was winning Miss Eastern Cape — Beauty with a Purpose in 2015/16 that set Zimi Mabunzi on a path that would eventually lead her to enter Miss SA.

And on Saturday last week, the Nelson Mandela University BCom Law student from Qonce in the Eastern Cape was named a runner-up in the pageant.

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we catch up with Mabunzi, who shares what it's like preparing for Miss SA and what the future holds for her as the contest’s runner-up.