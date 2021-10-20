LISTEN | Durban Road mayhem: Why Korsten imploded

Korsten has been abandoned.

That is the sentiment of Ashraf Limbada of the Korsten Traders Forum in the wake of violence in Durban Road last Wednesday that saw gunshots fired and minibus taxis set alight, causing pandemonium.

Was it merely a spontaneous burst of anger, or lingering frustration compounded by poor service delivery and a lack of law enforcement?

In this week's episode of Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, we get to the bottom of the violence that saw police minister Bheki Cele jet in to the city and promise to “flood” Korsten with police.