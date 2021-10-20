Multimedia

LISTEN | Durban Road mayhem: Why Korsten imploded

By Herald Reporter - 20 October 2021
Firefighters wage a losing battle after taxis were set alight in Korsten
CHARRED WRECKS: Firefighters wage a losing battle after taxis were set alight in Korsten
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

Korsten has been abandoned.

That is the sentiment of Ashraf Limbada of the Korsten Traders Forum in the wake of violence in Durban Road last Wednesday that saw gunshots fired and minibus taxis set alight, causing pandemonium.

Was it merely a spontaneous burst of anger, or lingering frustration compounded by poor service delivery and a lack of law enforcement?

In this week's episode of Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, we get to the bottom of the violence that saw police minister Bheki Cele jet in to the city and promise to “flood” Korsten with police. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

How well do you know Nelson Mandela Bay?
The Herald and NMU Canrad Community Dialogues

Most Read