LISTEN | That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann: October 1

“I think my love affair with rugby is something of the past.”

So says former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers who recently parted ways with the EP Elephants and will be standing as the GOOD party’s Drakenstein municipality mayoral candidate in the Local Government Elections on November 1.

This week in That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann, De Villiers shares his thoughts on the state of rugby in the Eastern Cape, the Springboks and his decision to swap rugby boots for mayoral chains.