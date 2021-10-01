LISTEN | That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann: October 1

Multimedia

01 October 2021
Daron Mann
Daron Mann
Image: Eugene Coetzee

“I think my love affair with rugby is something of the past.”

So says former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers who recently parted ways with the EP Elephants and will be standing as the GOOD party’s Drakenstein municipality mayoral candidate in the Local Government Elections on November 1.

This week in That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann, De Villiers shares his thoughts on the state of rugby in the Eastern Cape, the Springboks and his decision to swap rugby boots for mayoral chains.

ALSO READ

Tough road ahead for EP Rugby

Unrealistically, it had been hoped former Springbok mentor De Villiers would be able to wave a magic wand and transform EP into a force to be ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Abrupt end to Div’s reign as EP rugby coach

Hopes that former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers would transform an ailing EP Elephants into a powerhouse team ended abruptly when he parted ways ...
Sport
1 week ago

Lawrence Troon, Peter de Villiers named as mayoral candidates for GOOD

The party announced eight mayoral candidates during the launch of its election manifesto on Sunday.
News
2 weeks ago

Div lays out blueprint for EP rugby success

EP coach Peter de Villiers has laid out his blueprint to get the Elephants on the winning track and back in the top tier of SA rugby.
Sport
1 month ago
