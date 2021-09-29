Multimedia

LISTEN | Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann: September 29

29 September 2021
Daron Mann
Daron Mann
Image: Eugene Coetzee

For several days, large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay battled without water.

What went wrong?

Was it sabotage or as a result of our city’s crumbling infrastructure network compounded by the crippling drought?

The reality is that Bay residents face the real prospect of a festive season without water as the supply continues to decline.

In this week’s Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, we get to the bottom of this critical issue.

ALSO READ

Gqeberha water restored, but system still under pressure

Reservoirs supplying water to the western suburbs of Gqeberha have refilled enough to restore the water supply to areas that have suffered dry taps ...
News
4 hours ago

Water blame game boils over and turns graphic

The DA has called for heads to roll over the latest water outages in Nelson Mandela Bay, with the party placing the blame squarely on the shoulders ...
News
9 hours ago

Buckle up, it’s only going to get worse

Five consecutive days without water for almost a third of the city is just a taste of what we can expect as summer draws nearer.
Opinion
9 hours ago

Flagship water project at Coegakop reaches halfway mark

Construction at the Coegakop Borehole Water Treatment Plant has reached the halfway mark and Nelson Mandela Bay residents can expect the facility to ...
News
9 hours ago

Burst pipe causes water disruptions in western, northern suburbs

Residents in the western parts of Gqeberha can expect significantly lowered water pressure, or even dry taps, after repairs to a burst pipe on Monday.
News
1 day ago

Sixth day of intermittent water supply expected for large parts of Gqeberha

Large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay will have to contend with little to no water supply for a sixth consecutive day.
News
1 day ago

Paying the price for crumbling water pipes in Nelson Mandela Bay

There will still be many days of Nelson Mandela Bay residents lining up for water as the municipality tries to counter the effects of crumbling ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

St George’s Park clubs under siege
E-hailer driver beaten, forcefully removed from car

Most Read