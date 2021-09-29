LISTEN | Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann: September 29
For several days, large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay battled without water.
What went wrong?
Was it sabotage or as a result of our city’s crumbling infrastructure network compounded by the crippling drought?
The reality is that Bay residents face the real prospect of a festive season without water as the supply continues to decline.
In this week’s Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, we get to the bottom of this critical issue.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.