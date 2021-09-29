LISTEN | Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann: September 29

For several days, large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay battled without water.

What went wrong?

Was it sabotage or as a result of our city’s crumbling infrastructure network compounded by the crippling drought?

The reality is that Bay residents face the real prospect of a festive season without water as the supply continues to decline.

