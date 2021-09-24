Multimedia

LISTEN | That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann: September 24

By Herald Reporter - 24 September 2021
Daron Mann
Daron Mann
Image: Eugene Coetzee

SA's most successful Test cricket spinner since readmission, Paul Adams, tells us about his coaching position with Border Cricket's new EC Iinyathi franchise in this week's That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann.

And then there's THAT explosive testimony from Cricket SA's SJN Hearings.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

St George’s Park clubs under siege
E-hailer driver beaten, forcefully removed from car

Most Read