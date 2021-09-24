LISTEN | That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann: September 24
SA's most successful Test cricket spinner since readmission, Paul Adams, tells us about his coaching position with Border Cricket's new EC Iinyathi franchise in this week's That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann.
And then there's THAT explosive testimony from Cricket SA's SJN Hearings.
