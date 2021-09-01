LISTEN | Behind The Herald headlines with Daron Mann: September 1

On Sunday morning, Nelson Mandela Bay woke up to the news that mayor Nqaba Bhanga had been involved in an accident which killed two people.

Since then, there have been a number of questions surrounding the circumstances of the accident.

Why was Bhanga out after the 10pm curfew?

Did the police check his blood alcohol levels?

What are the consequences for Bhanga’s political future?

We delve into this story in our first instalment of Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann.