The 2025 Goodwood Revival will feature a track opening parade showcasing a collection of Volkswagen Type 2 split-screen vans. The vehicles, introduced by the carmaker in 1950 and manufactured until 1967, will take to the historic circuit each morning of the event.
This year’s parade aims to bring together a diverse array of Type 2 vans, reflecting the model’s evolution from a commercial vehicle into a multipurpose automotive icon.
Originally produced as transporters and service vehicles such as ambulances and fire engines, the Type 2 later gained popularity as a leisure vehicle, with variants such as the Kombi, Microbus, Samba and Camper becoming emblematic of 1960s travel culture.
The parade is part of the revival’s wider schedule, which includes 13 races run exclusively on sustainable fuel.
In addition to the daily track showcase, the vans will also be featured in the tax-exempt classic car parking area, where owners can display them in style.
The 2025 Goodwood Revival takes place from September 12 to 14.
VW Type 2 split-screen vans to feature in Goodwood Revival opening parade
Image: Supplied
