Join the Buyer's Guide team as they go in search of a reliable hatchback within the R300,000 range. They also look at used bakkies from Nissan, Mitsubishi and Isuzu and explore the safety of seven-year-old tyres.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide
Join the Buyer's Guide team as they go in search of a reliable hatchback within the R300,000 range. They also look at used bakkies from Nissan, Mitsubishi and Isuzu and explore the safety of seven-year-old tyres.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Lifestyle
Motoring
Lifestyle
Leisure