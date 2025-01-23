Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

By Ignition TV - 23 January 2025

Join the Buyer's Guide team as they go in search of a reliable hatchback within the R300,000 range. They also look at used bakkies from Nissan, Mitsubishi and Isuzu and explore the safety of seven-year-old tyres. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep79 | Nissan NP300, Kia Rio, Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max, Toyota RAV4, ...
New sponsorship announcement with SARU

Most Read