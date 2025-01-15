FIRST DRIVE | Haval’s rugged but refined new H7 flagship

GWM bolstered its Haval range in South Africa with the launch of the new H7 midsize SUV this week.

Pitched as a lower-priced competitor to cars such as the Toyota Rav4, Ford Territory and Volkswagen Tiguan, the new flagship of the Haval range slots in above the popular H6 and is available in a three-model line-up comprising two engine options and a choice of front- or all-wheel drive.

Available immediately are the Haval H7 2.0T in front-wheel drive Luxury and all-wheel drive Super Luxury versions, powered by a turbocharged petrol engine with outputs of 170kW and 380Nm.

In the second quarter of the year the range will be joined by the H7 1.5T Super Luxury Hybrid, available only as a front-wheel drive, wielding 179kW and 530Nm.

All models are supported by a seven-year/200,000km warranty which will be rolled out to the rest of the Haval line-up this year, replacing the old five-year/100,000km plan.

The H7 brings a rugged vibe to the Chinese brand with boxy styling complemented by retro-style round headlamps. GWM South Africa’s marketing head Floyd Ramabulana says it is aimed at nonconformists and is designed to meet the needs of modern adventurers.

The 4WD version has an intelligent all-wheel drive system with nine terrain modes including grass/gravel, sand and mud, and modes for sporty, standard or economical driving. Also standard in the AWD model is a rear diff lock which, together with its elevated 210mm ground clearance, gives the H7 AWD real off-road capability.

There were no adventure trails on the H7’s media launch in Gauteng this week, but the vehicle proved its prowess on a rough gravel section along the driving route. The Chinese SUV rode over the bumps and ripples with impressive comfort, and the monocoque body displayed good solidity, with no flexing or judder.

The car’s general refinement and perceived build quality is praiseworthy, and it rolls along silently except for a little wind noise at cruising speeds.

The 2.0T petrol engine feels perky, with easy cruising ability and enough torque for swift overtaking. The throttle calibration seems well sorted, without the jerky operation that characterises many Chinese cars. In addition to an aviation-style gearshift between the front seats there are paddle shifters on the steering wheel, and the nine-speed dual-clutch auto transmission swapped cogs efficiently on its own.

A cruise on mostly open roads with short urban sections delivered a satisfactory fuel consumption of 10l / 100km for the AWD car. The test vehicle had just over 600km on the odo and the economy should improve with more engine mileage.