Now you can have a human-like chat with your all-knowing Mercedes

The MBUX voice assistant feature in Mercedes-Benz cars is being upgraded with an AI-driven capability to answer questions in a conversational style.

It allows the driver or passenger to ask various general knowledge questions and get up-to-date answers, much like with Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri or Google Assistant.

The car initiates a Microsoft Bing search and creates natural language responses using ChatGPT through Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service.

Last year, the German firm was one of the first car companies to introduce ChatGPT as a US-beta program and is now bringing the feature into series-production vehicles for the first time.

What gives this AI system an edge over previous voice assistants is that it is context-aware, allowing it to respond to follow-up requests for additional information, even if the speaker uses vague words.

For instance, the question could be: “How many Formula One titles has Lewis Hamilton won?” After receiving the answer, the user could add: “When was the first?” and the system will answer correctly as it understands the background.

The conversation history is stored for up to an hour, allowing the user to ask follow-up questions.